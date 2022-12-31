Enrico Cipro Vanni Acquires 80,000 Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) Stock

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £10,400 ($12,551.29).

LON:AVO opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.53. Advanced Oncotherapy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.48). The company has a market capitalization of £71.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

