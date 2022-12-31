Pippa Lambert Buys 1,213 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,616.90).

LON:AV opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of £12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,467.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.28).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

