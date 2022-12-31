Pippa Lambert Buys 1,213 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,213 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.76 ($6,616.90).

Aviva Price Performance

LON:AV opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.34) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a market cap of £12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,467.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 564 ($6.81) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($5.85) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.15) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 535 ($6.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 520.57 ($6.28).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

