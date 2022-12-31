Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 2,014 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,357.69).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,042 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £1,960.32 ($2,365.82).
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,798 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,329.98).
CNA opened at GBX 96.52 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.74 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 965.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.92.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
