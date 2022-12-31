Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 2,014 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,953.58 ($2,357.69).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,042 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £1,960.32 ($2,365.82).

On Tuesday, October 25th, Amber Rudd bought 2,798 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,329.98).

CNA opened at GBX 96.52 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.74 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 965.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.74) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.52).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

