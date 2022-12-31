Shaun Morton Sells 30,766 Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Shaun Morton sold 30,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82), for a total transaction of £46,456.66 ($56,066.45).
On the Beach Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of On the Beach Group stock opened at GBX 156.40 ($1.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £260.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.90. On the Beach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 88.80 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 316 ($3.81).
About On the Beach Group
