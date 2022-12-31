Baader Bank Reiterates €41.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($43.62) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €36.55 ($38.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 1 year high of €58.00 ($61.70). The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.66.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

