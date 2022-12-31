Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($56.72) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.77% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.31) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.67) price objective on Diageo in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.46) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.10) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,160 ($38.14) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,108.67 ($49.59).
DGE stock opened at GBX 3,650 ($44.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £82.98 billion and a PE ratio of 2,607.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,687.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,710.94. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.60).
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
