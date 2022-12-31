AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £125 ($150.86) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($126.72) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($132.75) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($150.86) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £113.35 ($136.80).

AZN stock opened at £112.18 ($135.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.13) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £173.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10,683.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of £106.63.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

