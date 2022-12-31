GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,450 by Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,450 ($17.50) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.69) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.07) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.06).
GSK Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,437.60 ($17.35) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.52). The firm has a market cap of £58.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,318.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,416.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,484.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
