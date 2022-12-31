Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KIM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 175,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

