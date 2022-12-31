U.S. Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

