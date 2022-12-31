The Lion Electric Company Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 27th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEV. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Lion Electric by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Lion Electric by 15.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

