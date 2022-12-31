Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered by Analyst

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

PCH stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

