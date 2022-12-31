Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $27.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $27.22. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $404.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.28 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $27.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SIVB stock opened at $230.14 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

