Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $252.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $316.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.24.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.