Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.