Raymond James Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.32 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$11.90 and a 52-week high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,390,687.68. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$473,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

