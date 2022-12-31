Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CARE stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.92 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.83.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

