Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Further Reading
