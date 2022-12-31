Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.