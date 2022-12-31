Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.