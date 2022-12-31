Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

BCC stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after acquiring an additional 233,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 55.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 96.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

