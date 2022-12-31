EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Target Price to $16.00

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

CVM stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.