Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $205.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $188.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,311,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.