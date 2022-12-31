Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $162.00

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 18,941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,252,000 after buying an additional 1,825,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 386,501 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FNV opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

