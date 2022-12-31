Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $63.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMDUF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.21) to €63.60 ($67.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amundi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. Amundi has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.53.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

