Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives $31.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

GTY stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.38%.

About Getty Realty

