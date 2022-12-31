Analysts Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target at $122.00

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

