Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares in the company, valued at $41,070,450.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 144,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

