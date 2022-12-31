Analysts Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $15.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
AVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of AVEO opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $519.71 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
