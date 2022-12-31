Brokerages Set ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) PT at $160.00

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISSDY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISSDY opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

