Analysts Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.25

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 35.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.