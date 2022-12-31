Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT at $9.83

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.89 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

