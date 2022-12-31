MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $19.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLNK shares. TheStreet downgraded MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter worth $19,325,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,605 shares during the period. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $14,546,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter worth $7,985,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. MeridianLink has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.56 million. MeridianLink had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

