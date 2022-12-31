Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target at $28.57

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $371.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.94% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

