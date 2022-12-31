Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT at $39.99

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.99.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.17) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($45.21) to €47.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($40.43) to €41.00 ($43.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.