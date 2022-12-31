Analysts Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Price Target at $23.80

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $640,204.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after buying an additional 367,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,244,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,318,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

