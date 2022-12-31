MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $133.84 and last traded at $136.33, with a volume of 33263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 134.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.13.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.