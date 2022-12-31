SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, January 12th (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Get Rating) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

EEMX stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

