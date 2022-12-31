SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares to Split on Thursday, January 12th

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYMB opened at $48.97 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Value Monitoring Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

