McDonald Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock worth $27,370,002. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $132.54 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $257.90. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.