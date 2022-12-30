Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $643,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.