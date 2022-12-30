Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MA opened at $348.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.18. The firm has a market cap of $334.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.