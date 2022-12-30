The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

