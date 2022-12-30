All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,454 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $168,060,000 after acquiring an additional 778,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.