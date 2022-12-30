Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

