Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VEA opened at $42.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.