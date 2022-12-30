Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nucor Price Performance

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

