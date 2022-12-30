Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.