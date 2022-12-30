Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

AMAT stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

