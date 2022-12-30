Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.