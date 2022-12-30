Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.43 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

