Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after acquiring an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

